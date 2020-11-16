water rescue

'Tipped over': Family of 3 rescued from SF bay after their boat capsizes near Alcatraz

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A family of three was rescued Sunday afternoon, after their small boat capsized near Alcatraz Island.

Only ABC7 News was there when San Francisco Firefighters brought the family safely back to shore at the Hyde Street Pier.

A San Francisco fireboat got to the family right in time after their small boat tipped over.

Family members hollered to bystanders on the shore who called 911.

Everyone seemed to be in good spirits after being rescued.

"My dad - he's not very good with boating so he kind of tipped the boat over and it kind of filled with water, and then we got out of the boat," Edward Zhong said.

Everyone was wearing life vests at the time.

The family's small boat was flipped back up and towed to shore by the San Francisco Police boat.

