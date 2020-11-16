'Tipped over': Family of 3 rescued from SF bay after their boat capsizes near Alcatraz

BAY RESCUE SF BAY --LANDMARK ALCATRAZ BOAT CAPSIZED AND SINKING -- 2 RESCUED 1 MISSING -- SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS IN PLACE @USCGPACAREA #SFFD MARINE UNITS ON SCENE pic.twitter.com/QM7WRH87hA — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 15, 2020

All victims located and safe on rescue boat one and being evaluated by medics@USCGPACAREA will be checking on the capzided vessel https://t.co/LoITVhezIT — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A family of three was rescued Sunday afternoon, after their small boat capsized near Alcatraz Island.Only ABC7 News was there when San Francisco Firefighters brought the family safely back to shore at the Hyde Street Pier.A San Francisco fireboat got to the family right in time after their small boat tipped over.Family members hollered to bystanders on the shore who called 911.Everyone seemed to be in good spirits after being rescued."My dad - he's not very good with boating so he kind of tipped the boat over and it kind of filled with water, and then we got out of the boat," Edward Zhong said.Everyone was wearing life vests at the time.The family's small boat was flipped back up and towed to shore by the San Francisco Police boat.