Beatles Mania: Couple has amassed one of world's largest memorabilia collections

HOUSTON, Texas -- It may seem like any "Day in the Life" for Alex Fazzino and Judy Espinosa, but visitors to their home quickly notice the focus of the couple's obsession.They have spent more than 20 years traveling "Across the Universe" to build their Beatles memorabilia collection. It started with just one record, and has grown to more than 1,000 items.The collection has turned their home into a museum of sorts, with three rooms filled with toys, dolls, bobbleheads, records, autographs, even a personal item of John Lennon's.Alex and Judy have even been able to meet Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as they say, "With a Little Help from My Friends".The lyric goes "All You Need is Love", but Alex and Judy have turned their love for the Beatles into a hobby that they hope will bring others joy for many years to come!