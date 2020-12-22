Politics

'A real blow': San Francisco mayor disappointed by Alex Padilla's nomination to US Senate

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alex Padilla is set to be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. But with that "first" comes a "last": As Kamala Harris ascends to the vice presidency, there will be no more Black women in the Senate.

"This is a real blow to the African American community, to African American women, to women in general," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed when asked for her reaction Tuesday.

"It's really challenging to put it into words, but it was definitely a surprise," she continued. "And it's an unfortunate situation as we are trying to move this country forward, and making sure that Black Lives truly matter and that African Americans have a seat at the table -- especially African American women. After what was done in this race on a national level, (it) definitely is unfortunate."

Breed said "there was a lot of pride" when Harris was chosen as Joe Biden's running mate. When the two were elected, there came another opportunity with her seat, she said: "To ensure, as (Harris) continued to say, that even though you may be the first, make sure you're not the last."

Breed's name was floated as a potential replacement for Harris in the Senate, as were Southern California Rep. Karen Bass and East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee.

VIDEO: Alex Padilla gets emotional as he accepts nomination for Senate
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm honored and I'm humbled," Padilla said as he accepted the nomination tearfully. Watch the emotional moment he found out here.



Lee thanked her supporters Tuesday, some of whom shared their frustrations with Gov. Gavin Newsom's pick on Twitter.

"Seeing all the words of support means so much to me," she tweeted. "Thank you to all those who lifted me up and supported progressive Black women and women of color in leadership."



For his part, Padilla was tearful as he accepted Newsom's nomination.

"I'm honored and I'm humbled," Padilla said. "Can't tell you how many pancakes my dad flipped or eggs he scrambled trying to provide for us, or the many, many years of my mom cleaning houses, doing the same thing. That's why I try so hard to make sure that our democracy is as inclusive in California as we've built."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscogavin newsomkamala harrissenatealex padillalondon breedjoe bidenrace in americacalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
SF leaders fear 'dangerous' holiday surge
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Newsom picks Kamala Harris' replacement
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Warriors President Welts talks about season ahead, virtual fans
Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
Show More
Arraignment postponed for suspect in Michaela Garecht case
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
More TOP STORIES News