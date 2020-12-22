'A real blow': San Francisco mayor disappointed by Alex Padilla's nomination to US Senate

"This is a real blow to the African American community, to African American women, to women in general," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed when asked for her reaction Tuesday.
"It's really challenging to put it into words, but it was definitely a surprise," she continued. "And it's an unfortunate situation as we are trying to move this country forward, and making sure that Black Lives truly matter and that African Americans have a seat at the table -- especially African American women. After what was done in this race on a national level, (it) definitely is unfortunate."
Breed said "there was a lot of pride" when Harris was chosen as Joe Biden's running mate. When the two were elected, there came another opportunity with her seat, she said: "To ensure, as (Harris) continued to say, that even though you may be the first, make sure you're not the last."
Breed's name was floated as a potential replacement for Harris in the Senate, as were Southern California Rep. Karen Bass and East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee.
VIDEO: Alex Padilla gets emotional as he accepts nomination for Senate
Lee thanked her supporters Tuesday, some of whom shared their frustrations with Gov. Gavin Newsom's pick on Twitter.
"Seeing all the words of support means so much to me," she tweeted. "Thank you to all those who lifted me up and supported progressive Black women and women of color in leadership."
Seeing all the words of support means so much to me.— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) December 22, 2020
Thank you to all those who lifted me up and supported progressive Black women and women of color in leadership.
Onward together!
For his part, Padilla was tearful as he accepted Newsom's nomination.
"I'm honored and I'm humbled," Padilla said. "Can't tell you how many pancakes my dad flipped or eggs he scrambled trying to provide for us, or the many, many years of my mom cleaning houses, doing the same thing. That's why I try so hard to make sure that our democracy is as inclusive in California as we've built."