'A real blow': San Francisco mayor disappointed by Alex Padilla's nomination to US Senate

EMBED >More News Videos "I'm honored and I'm humbled," Padilla said as he accepted the nomination tearfully. Watch the emotional moment he found out here.

Seeing all the words of support means so much to me.



Thank you to all those who lifted me up and supported progressive Black women and women of color in leadership.



Onward together! — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) December 22, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alex Padilla is set to be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. But with that "first" comes a "last": As Kamala Harris ascends to the vice presidency, there will be no more Black women in the Senate."This is a real blow to the African American community, to African American women, to women in general," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed when asked for her reaction Tuesday."It's really challenging to put it into words, but it was definitely a surprise," she continued. "And it's an unfortunate situation as we are trying to move this country forward, and making sure that Black Lives truly matter and that African Americans have a seat at the table -- especially African American women. After what was done in this race on a national level, (it) definitely is unfortunate."Breed said "there was a lot of pride" when Harris was chosen as Joe Biden's running mate. When the two were elected, there came another opportunity with her seat, she said: "To ensure, as (Harris) continued to say, that even though you may be the first, make sure you're not the last."Breed's name was floated as a potential replacement for Harris in the Senate, as were Southern California Rep. Karen Bass and East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee.Lee thanked her supporters Tuesday, some of whom shared their frustrations with Gov. Gavin Newsom's pick on Twitter."Seeing all the words of support means so much to me," she tweeted. "Thank you to all those who lifted me up and supported progressive Black women and women of color in leadership."For his part, Padilla was tearful as he accepted Newsom's nomination "I'm honored and I'm humbled," Padilla said. "Can't tell you how many pancakes my dad flipped or eggs he scrambled trying to provide for us, or the many, many years of my mom cleaning houses, doing the same thing. That's why I try so hard to make sure that our democracy is as inclusive in California as we've built."