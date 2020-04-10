All clear at Oakland Safeway after report of possible pipe bomb

The Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. say it turned out to be an electrical conduit that looked very suspicious.
Video from SKY7 shows police and members of the bomb squad at the Safeway on 51st and Broadway.
Pipe bomb unfounded. It was electrical conduit in a shopping cart that looked very suspicious. Thanks to the community for the alert and reporting. Nice job by @oaklandpoliceca and ACSO bomb squad on a quick response. pic.twitter.com/zi1CJVrGRM— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 10, 2020
Bomb Squad on scene for suspicious device at 51st and Broadway in Oakland. @oaklandpoliceca with us.— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 10, 2020