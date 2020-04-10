All clear at Oakland Safeway after report of possible pipe bomb

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuated shoppers were allowed back into an Oakland Safeway store following a report of a possible pipe bomb found in a shopping cart Friday morning.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. say it turned out to be an electrical conduit that looked very suspicious.

Video from SKY7 shows police and members of the bomb squad at the Safeway on 51st and Broadway.



