All clear at Oakland Safeway after report of possible pipe bomb

Pipe bomb unfounded. It was electrical conduit in a shopping cart that looked very suspicious. Thanks to the community for the alert and reporting. Nice job by @oaklandpoliceca and ACSO bomb squad on a quick response. pic.twitter.com/zi1CJVrGRM — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 10, 2020

Bomb Squad on scene for suspicious device at 51st and Broadway in Oakland. @oaklandpoliceca with us. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 10, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuated shoppers were allowed back into an Oakland Safeway store following a report of a possible pipe bomb found in a shopping cart Friday morning.The Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. say it turned out to be an electrical conduit that looked very suspicious.Video from SKY7 shows police and members of the bomb squad at the Safeway on 51st and Broadway.