DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack is in prison in Dublin.She reported Tuesday morning, a few weeks early, for a three year sentence.It's for her role in recruiting women into NXIVM as sex slaves.The group's founder is serving a 120 year prison sentence.Mack is at the same federal prison where actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman recently served time for their roles in the college admissions scandal.