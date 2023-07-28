  • Watch Now

These are some of the most popular beauty products on Amazon right now

Friday, July 28, 2023 5:08PM

Calling all beauty junkies! Here's a roundup of highly-rated beauty products for you to fall in love with that have thousands of reviews.

1. Bioderma - Sensibio Micellar Water - $18.99

Bioderma is a cult favorite. Bioderma Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses, and soothes the skin. Regardless of your skin type, Bioderma's range of products is designed to meet your skin's needs.

2. Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum - $36

Look good, feel good. This lash-enhancing serum is aimed at helping the appearance of your lashes, making them look longer and thicker. Grande Cosmetics expects you'll see results in 6 weeks with a total improvement in 3 months.

3. Maybelline Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner - $6.38

Maybelline's Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner will last on your eyelid for up to 12 hours and give you precise lines via its ultra fine tip.

4. Dermablend Loose Setting Powder - $32

This powder sets your makeup in place works for a variety of skin tones. The translucent shade won't add coverage but it will help control shine and minimize pores.

5. Urban Decay All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray - $36

A quick mist on your face locks your makeup for up to 16 hours for a more natural and dewy look.

6. Julep Tinted Lip Balm - $12

Hydrate your lips and add a pop of color at the same time. Swipe directly across lips for instant impact.

7. LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Baked Blush - $22.40

Get the natural glow-up you've been waiting for. This blush's formula is unique because it self-adjusts to your skin tone and is full of antioxidants, so your healthy glow is actually healthy for you.

8. URBAN DECAY Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette - $41.30

This wildly beautiful eye shadow palette includes 12 desert-inspired neutrals in creamy matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes. An eyeshadow brush is included to help you create the perfect smokey eye.

9. L'Oréal Anti-Redness BB Cream - $8.99

This multi-tasking cream is a 4-in-1 miracle. It neutralizes redness, corrects skin color for an even complexion, hydrates, and blurs imperfections.

10. The Original MakeUp Eraser - $19

Erase all makeup, including waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more! Just add water.

