Health & Fitness

New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey mom said she got a very gross and potentially health-threatening Amazon delivery this week.

Nassly Sales said she ordered two boxes of diapers from the site's Amazon Warehouse section - where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate.

She said the package arrived this week, but when she opened it, some of the diapers appeared to be soiled.

"I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that's when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled," Sales said.

Sales said she disinfected their nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter, who was born premature, with rubbing alcohol.

The family said they have not tested the substance, but that it looks and smells like feces.

Amazon's website says the company inspects and certifies all open-box products before re-selling them.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, "we are investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjersey cityhealthchildrenamazonparentingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News