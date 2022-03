SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going to the movies this weekend? You may have to pay extra to see the latest superhero flick.AMC is introducing "variable pricing."Tickets to "The Batman" could cost more than other movies playing in the same theater at the same time.In San Francisco, AMC is charging $1 extra on adult tickets for "The Batman" at the Metreon.The company's CEO says this is something AMC has been doing for years in Europe. Now, they are trying it in the U.S.