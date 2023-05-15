After a night filled with performances of Disney favorites, "American Idol" has narrowed its contestants down to the final three.

'American Idol' now down to top 3 with one week left before finale

LOS ANGELES -- The "American Idol" Top 5 became the season's Final 3 after a semi-final round filled with fan-favorite Disney hits.

Sofia Carson joined the contestants at Disneyland where she mentored the Idol hopefuls.

At the end of the night, America voted Megan Danielle, Colin Stough and Iam Tongi to next week's season finale, where one contestant will ultimately be crowned the next "American Idol."

"They're all number ones at this point," said Judge Lionel Richie. "Each one of them has their own lane. So it just depends on what lane wins."

"If I did become the next 'American Idol,' we'll have a bomb-ass album and it'll be great! I can tell you that," said Stough.

Megan Danielle says her strategy is to keep being true to herself. "Keep thanking God every week and just keep leaning on him and believing in myself."

Tongi wore his parents close to his heart in a special necklace.

"Someone gave this to me in the crowd and I really appreciate it and I never got to meet whoever gave me this but thank you for giving me this" said Tongi.

On this Disney Night, also celebrating Mother's Day, two of the judges say Tongi may be the one to beat.

"If the crowd's enthusiasm says anything, that might be true," said Katy Perry.

"I mean, it seems that he just captured everybody's hearts right off the bat," said Luke Bryan.

The show said its goodbyes to We' Ani from New York and Zachariah Smith from Mississippi.

"I'm so proud of the place that I've gotten, not just for me but for my family and for people who look up to me. I don't feel like this is a loss in any way, shape or form," said We' Ani.

"This is the new chapter to my new life. I feel like I was born to be on stage," said Smith.

The three-hour "American Idol" season finale airs Sunday May 21 live from Hollywood. Keith Urban will be the guest mentor. And the show will be filled with all-star performances.