'American Idol' preview: New music from the final four

By George Pennacchio
It's down to 5 on 'American Idol'

NEW YORK -- "American Idol" gets closer to crowning its winner as the top four become the top three during a live coast-to-coast episode on Sunday.

This Sunday, the top four will perform two additional songs each - one song will be inspired by their personal idol and the second song will be the debut of their new, recently recorded winner's single, each produced by a renowned music producer.

You can learn the words of their new songs before the show with these behind-the-scenes lyric videos:

Willie Spence's new single is "Never Be Alone".


"Love Someone" is sung by Grace Kinstler.


Casey Bishop sings "Love Me, Leave Me."


Chayce Beckham sings "23."


Multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, and artist Finneas will mentor the finalists who will be grouped to perform two of his songs, "Break My Heart Again" and "What They'll Say About Us."

In addition to mentoring, Finneas will also take to the Idol stage to perform "Till Forever Falls Apart" with friend, collaborator and acclaimed singer/songwriter Ashe.

2019 'Idol' winner Laine Hardy will also perform on the show. He just dropped a new song, "Memorize You."


Voting starts at the beginning of the episode and the top three finalists will be revealed at the end. Those 3 will head to the finale on May 23 during another live coast-to-coast episode.

Watch American Idol LIVE coast-to-coast on Sunday starting at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

