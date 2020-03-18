american idol

Coronavirus: 'American Idol' halts production, sends contestants home

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- The new coronavirus pandemic has lead Hollywood to come to a grinding halt and "American Idol" is the latest to implement changes to their production schedule.

Filming and pre-production for season 18, including rehearsals for the live shows which were slated to begin in April, have been suspended. Contestants have been sent home to be with their families during these uncertain times.

See also: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 4

Although "Idol" had previously planned to continue filming the live show without an audience, the decision to halt production was made by the show's production company, Fremantle, following the restriction of large gatherings in Los Angeles County.

The first of the live shows was scheduled to air less than two weeks away from this new suspension, so it is unclear whether "American Idol" will air new shows this April or revisit season 18 once the situation is deemed safe.

Pre-filmed "American Idol" episodes will continue to air according to schedule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitioncelebrityhollywoodtelevisionsingingcoronavirusamerican idolreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano
Just Sam crowned new 'American Idol'
Francisco Martin makes Bay Area proud in 'American Idol' finale
'American Idol' finale to feature 'We Are the World' performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News