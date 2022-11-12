Bay Area Korean veteran dedicates himself to making sure 'The Forgotten War' is never forgotten

"We are fading away pretty fast as Korean veterans, but we're going to leave a mark about not being forgotten."

Korean War veteran Paul Lewis was honored in Petaluma's America Legion Veterans Day parade for his commitment to helping fellow veterans.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Petaluma's American Legion Veterans Day parade is one of the largest In the Bay Area.

"I think it's important to have a parade to honor those who served," said parade organizer Joe Noriel. "This year, we are honoring Korean War veterans."

Veteran Paul Lewis was selected as Grand Marshal for his dedication to helping fellow veterans.

Image of the Korean War Memorial in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Chris Bollini

VIDEO: Bay Area veterans reflect on WWII, Korean War as community comes out to honor their service

"Paul Lewis is the ideal Grand Marshal," explains Noriel, adding, "he's served in some of the most brutal situations in Korea and came back home to become a civic leader."

MORE: 'Working for democracy': Nation's bravest trade Veteran's Day for counting ballots in South Bay

"When I came back on Memorial Day, I would go walk in the cemetery...I found three Petaluma High School boys that I knew really well that didn't come home and said, 'they are not going to be forgotten.' That's where I stepped in," Lewis reveals.

Lewis's dedication to commemorating his high school friends' sacrifice resulted in a Korean War memorial being erected it the center of town.

MORE: Paralyzed Iraq veteran finds new course in life with racing

"And like Douglas MacArthur said 'soldiers just fade away," Lewis declares, "Well, we are fading away pretty fast as Korean veterans, but we're going to leave a mark about not being forgotten."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live