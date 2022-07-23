2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials

Two Americans thought to have been fighting for Ukraine have died in the eastern reach of the country, according to officials.
"We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said. "We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance."
They added: "Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
