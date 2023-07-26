Bay Area's Amy Schneider joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to talk about why she's taking a stand on the writers' strike issue.

Bay Area's Amy Schneider says she will boycott 'Jeopardy!' if show uses recycled clues during strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has stalled production on several shows, but the bosses at "Jeopardy!" say they plan on the game show returning for its 40th season in September.

Controversially, they're considering featuring clues that were previously on the show.

RELATED: Oakland's Amy Schneider talks 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions win, trans advocacy, book plans

In response, one of the most famous and most successful players in the show's history says she is boycotting "Jeopardy!"

In a tweet, Amy Schneider said she will not be appearing on the show in the current climate, saying she will not "be participating in any Jeopardy productions that don't use new clues written by their amazing, unionized writers under a fair, collectively bargained contract."

Schneider joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to talk about why she's taking a stand on the issue, and her latest literary endeavor.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live