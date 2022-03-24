Golden State Warriors

Warriors, NBA Champ Andre Iguodala starts new podcast 'Point Forward'

By and Justin Mendoza
EMBED <>More Videos

Warriors' Andre Iguodala discusses new podcast 'Point Forward'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- NBA legend and champ Andre Iguodala has something exciting going on and Golden State Warriors fans will get to hear him like never before.

Iguodala is hosting a new podcast called "Point Forward."

He spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Kumasi Aaron on Thursday's weekday morning digital show, "ABC7@7."

"I've just been brewing up for quite some time, just waiting for the right time and to get it off the ground," he said.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Iguodala said he and one of his best friends started the podcast highlighting basketball and culture, but so much more.

"So not just basketball, but sports and culture, and go through a lot of different segments. What's going on in the crypto world, in a tease, blockchain but at the same time inside the mind of an athlete far beyond the court."

He also said other episodes include guests such as John Skipper, former President of ESPN, NBA all-star Isaiah Thomas, as well as friend and teammate, three-time NBA champ, Steph Curry.

"The conversation with Steph Curry just kind of talking about the brand that he's become and how he's built himself as the face of the NBA and how he maneuvers from that perspective."

But when will Iguodala return to the court?

"Really soon, you know, hopefully really soon. Starting to ramp up my workouts and looking forward to helping these young guys. Like I said before, we got an incredible win last night (Wednesday) was really good for the team around, you know, the NBA can be brutal. Got to deal with the ups and downs of that, you know, just another one of the things we talked about in the podcast."

Iguodala has been out with a back injury and last played in February.

Watch the full interview in the video player above

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoabc7@7nbagolden state warriorspodcastbasketballstephen curry
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Young and the Hawks face the Warriors
Golden State Warriors beat Miami Heat despite resting Draymond Gree...
Short-handed Warriors get past frustrated Heat, 118-104
Golden State takes on Miami, looks to end 3-game slide
TOP STORIES
Police ID man killed in East Bay shooting
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Suspect arrested in 1993 San Carlos cold case murder
Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC over Russia collusion allegation
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Pres. Biden's sports council
Port Neches school faces backlash following Disney performance
Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk
Show More
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
'Live' preps for 'After Oscars Show' that has become annual tradition
IE parent furious after teacher leads political chant in preschool
Black bear roommates scrap outside Tahoe home
LA's population dropped by 176K in 1st full year of pandemic
More TOP STORIES News