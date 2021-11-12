Society

Woman arrested in crash that killed SF educator

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say they arrested a 70-year-old woman in a collision that killed a San Francisco teacher Wednesday morning.

Police say Susan Vennarucci was arrested for running a red light and vehicular manslaughter.

According to investigators, Vennarucci was driving westbound on Union Street when she drove through the intersection of Union and Franklin, against a red light, hitting and killing Andrew Zieman

Zieman, a 30-year-old San Francisco native worked as a para-educator at Sherman Elementary, his alma mater.

A friend and fellow musician talked to ABC7 about Zieman on Friday at a memorial outside the school.

"Andrew was deeply loved by everybody. I had known him for 15 years. We make music together. We were in a group called City Zoo," said Oscar Cuadra, a friend and fellow musician.

Grief counselors were at Sherman elementary as students returned for the first time since Wednesday's accident.

