Woman arrested in crash that killed SF educator

Per SFPD: Investigators determined 70 y/o Susan Vennarucci was driving westbound on Union St when she proceeded through the intersection of Union and Franklin, against a red light. Vennarucci was arrested at the scene for running a red light and vehicular manslaughter. — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) November 12, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say they arrested a 70-year-old woman in a collision that killed a San Francisco teacher Wednesday morning.Police say Susan Vennarucci was arrested for running a red light and vehicular manslaughter.According to investigators, Vennarucci was driving westbound on Union Street when she drove through the intersection of Union and Franklin, against a red light, hitting and killing Andrew ZiemanZieman, a 30-year-old San Francisco native worked as a para-educator at Sherman Elementary, his alma mater.A friend and fellow musician talked to ABC7 about Zieman on Friday at a memorial outside the school."Andrew was deeply loved by everybody. I had known him for 15 years. We make music together. We were in a group called City Zoo," said Oscar Cuadra, a friend and fellow musician.Grief counselors were at Sherman elementary as students returned for the first time since Wednesday's accident.