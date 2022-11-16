SF Public Library commemorates 'Anna May Wong' quarter, historic for Asian-American community

The SF Public Library hosted a gathering on Tuesday to commemorate the release of the "Anna May Wong" Quarter, which organizers called historic for the Asian-American community.

The coin honors Wong, who became Hollywood's first Chinese-American movie star during the silent film era.

"It really honors Anna May Wong's strength and perseverance. Her dedication and fight against racism and stereotypical roles that she was coming up against in Hollywood as a Chinese-American actress in 1920," said Michele Thompson of the U.S. Mint Program Management Office.

The Wong commemorative coin is the 5th in the US Mint's "American Women Quarters Program" this year.

It went into circulation in October, so you may start seeing it show up in your change soon.

