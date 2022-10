Condoleezza Rice, Antony Blinken speak during Stanford visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Condoleezza Rice, Sec. of State Antony Blinken and other leaders are at an event at Stanford Monday.

They're touting the Bay Area's research in biotech and climate change as part of the Department of State's new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.