Neighborhood lawn libraries offer young Bay Area readers access to anti-racist books

By and Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It has become a pleasant site popping up in neighborhoods across the country. Little birdhouse-like cupboards, generously stuffed with books and stories of all varieties, filled by anonymous sources.

One brand-new without a crease to show. Another, worn with signs of love from an untold number of storytimes.


The friendly bookstands restore a sense of grassroots community. Take as you please, give as you take. A natural economy of passed-along treasures.

However recently, some of the lawn libraries springing up in the Bay Area have been teaching a new kind of ideal, from the ground up.

A group of three friends, Jenny Roy and Meg Honey and Sarah Foster, started the Walnut Creek non-profit called Rise Up Against Racism, constructing neighborhood mini libraries filled with diversity-themed book collections.

The books are collected from the historic Marcus Books in Oakland, Calif., with each library painted by commissioned artists.


ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson got the chance to sit down with Honey and Roy to talk about their important mission in offering different, equitable perspectives to younger readers.

