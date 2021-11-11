COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds gather near Golden Gate Bridge to protest vaccine mandates, evening commute grinds to halt

By Cornell W. Barnard
Hundreds protest vaccine mandates near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people are injured after a car crash on the Golden Gate Bridge during an anti-vaccine mandate rally that caused major traffic delays Thursday night, the CHP says.

Two California Highway Patrol officers and three Golden Gate personnel are among the injured, a spokesperson said.



Before the rally, one man was arrested by CHP after he tried to stop traffic on the bridge. The man was also charged with resisting arrest.

SKY7 was overhead hundreds of protesters gathered around 3 p.m., not far from the toll plaza at the Golden Gate Bridge welcome center.

ABC7 News Reporter Cornell Barnard talked to some of the protesters.

"I'm advocating for choice in this issue, I don't want people to be forced to put anything in their bodies," said Black Lives Matter advocate Hawk Newsome.

RELATED: Dozens protest new San Jose vaccine mandate for city employees

CHP moved in Thursday evening to stop the protesters from getting on the bridge, closing down at least one lane of northbound traffic.

During the backup, an accident occurred where an SUV collided with a street sweeper pushing it into a line of CHP officers.

VIDEO: 5 injured, including CHP officers, after car crash near anti-vaccine rally at Golden Gate Bridge
Five people are injured after a car crash on the Golden Gate Bridge during an anti-vaccine mandate rally Thursday night.



At least one of the officers was hurt but it's unknown if there are more injuries.

Around 5 p.m. Golden Gate Bridge officials tweeted that the east sidewalk was closed to pedestrians but open to cyclists. However, the west sidewalk would remain open for both.



SKY7 was over the scene when CHP officers put a man in the back of a patrol vehicle. This same person was spotted earlier blocking traffic on the bridge holding up a sign.

The Vista Point parking lot closed early Thursday in anticipation of the protest.
