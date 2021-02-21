2 first responders shot in drive-by shooting in Antioch, police say

At around 9 p.m., a firefighter and a paramedic were responding to a medical emergency call for a person with a severe abdominal wound at the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive when they were struck by gunfire.
The suspect then led police on a car chase from Contra Costa County to Emeryville before being arrested after a foot on 2208 Macdonald Avenue in Richmond.
The firefighter was shot in the foot and paramedic shot in the leg. Neither injury is life-threatening, officials said.
The name of the original victim has not been released.
ConFire dispatched to an EMS call in Antioch at 9pm tonight. While on scene a drive-by shooting occurred. A firefighter and EMS employee were struck by the gun fire. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Antioch PD investigating.— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 21, 2021