2 first responders shot in drive-by shooting in Antioch, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Two first responders were shot in a drive-by shooting in Antioch Saturday night, Contra Costa Fire Officials said.

At around 9 p.m., a firefighter and a paramedic were responding to a medical emergency call for a person with a severe abdominal wound at the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive when they were struck by gunfire.

The suspect then led police on a car chase from Contra Costa County to Emeryville before being arrested after a foot on 2208 Macdonald Avenue in Richmond.

The firefighter was shot in the foot and paramedic shot in the leg. Neither injury is life-threatening, officials said.

The name of the original victim has not been released.

