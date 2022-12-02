Here's why Antioch gas station shooting suspect won't be charged with murder

Ronald Jackson Jr. is currently facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm enhancement, but not murder.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have arrested the man they believe fatally shot a gas station clerk in an exchange of gunfire during a robbery attempt in Antioch last weekend.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Ronald Jackson Jr. is being charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, and a firearm enhancement -- but not murder.

The Contra Costa County DA's Office said Friday that he's not being charged with murder because there's an important legal distinction between murder and self-defense.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Simon O'Connell clarified that when one's life is being threatened, that person has a legal right to use self defense to protect their own life. However, when the imminent threat to harm on ones life has dissipated, the victim of a property crime, under the law, cannot then use deadly force to attempt to reclaim that property.

He said the filing decision determined Jackson was responsible for an armed robbery and not a murder, based solely on legal and factual determination. A victim cannot use deadly force in pursuing another in order to retrieve property taken from them when the threat to imminent harm on their life has come to an end.

"Mr. Williams' tragic death will be a substantial factor that the prosecution utilizes in the sentencing position we take against those responsible for this armed robbery," O'Connell said.

The second perpetrator is still at large, and law enforcement is working to identify and arrest that suspect.

James Williams, a 36-year-old from Antioch, was the clerk who was shot and killed last Saturday as he worked at the Chevron station at 2701 Contra Loma Blvd. in Antioch.

Antioch police say two men walked into the unlocked Chevron store around 2 a.m. and then robbed the place.

"James Williams chased after the suspects in the parking lot and he shot towards both of the suspects," said Ashley Crandell, public information officer with the Antioch Police Department.

That likely happened moments after Williams, the clerk, told his coworker Annette Matamoroz this.

"He said somebody is trying to rob us stay here!"

Police say Williams had a gun and fired at the two men running from the store.

"He did hit one of the suspects, 20-year-old Ronald Jackson Jr., in the leg," said Crandell.

Officers say Jackson fired back though, striking Williams in the chest and the leg. One of those shots proving to be fatal.

Police say Jackson, who is in their custody at the hospital, and another man who has not been caught, stole cash and cigar papers.

While police haven't said how much money was taken, Matamoroz says less than $150 is kept in the register at all times.

As for charges against Jackson, "The case was presented to the district attorney's office and they filed robbery, possession of stolen property, and a firearm enhancement on Mr. Jackson Jr.," said Crandell.

In a press release, the Antioch Police Department says the DA's office has "declined to charge him with murder," referring to the suspect charges. We reached out to the DA's office for clarification but have yet to hear back.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duffy at 925-779-6890 or email: aduffy@antiochca.gov. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword.

