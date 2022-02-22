Antisemitic flyers found in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach neighborhoods, police say

According to a tweet posted by the Huntington Beach Police Department on Sunday, several flyers were found in a southeast neighborhood of Huntington Beach.
"We have been in communication with area residents & are actively investigating the situation & source," read the tweet.
Shortly after, police in Newport Beach tweeted a similar message saying they also received reports of antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood on the eastside.
"Our department is currently working with residents and actively investigating the incident," read the tweet.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.