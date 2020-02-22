Society

San Francisco's Aptos Middle School students walk out of class in demand of improved wellness center

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of Aptos Middle School 6th graders held a walk-out for one period of school Friday demanding a better wellness center.

Parents say the impetus for the walk-out was fights and name calling.

"Kids that are choked by other kids by the neck and lifted up off the floor. My daughter and her friends have also articulated that walking along the halls they constantly are
called the B word," said parent Jason Leung.

Parents say the bad behavior has become normalized and they want change.

"Well trained social workers and/or therapists and a wellness center where kids can go if they need time to cool down or they need somebody to talk to," said parent Alana Toner.

San Francisco Unified School District Spokesperson Laura Dudnick says there are a number of supports in place, including a wellness center, social worker, counselors and staff.

"The school and the district is really committed to supporting everyone here at Aptos and making sure this is a safe, welcoming community for all," said Dudnick.

Students and parents say they believe a greater number of qualified social workers and therapists are needed as well as accountability for students who misbehave.

"I feel disappointed by the school district as well as the administration," said Leung.

A school resource officer and teachers were outside with the students during the walk-out to make sure they were safe.

The school district says it's held community meetings for parents to express their concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohealthprotestbullyingschoolstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News