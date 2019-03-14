Man found shot to death early Sunday morning

By ABC7 Archive
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Police got a report around 5:15 a.m. of a person shot in the 3000 block of Van Sansul Avenue, according to police Officer Jose Garcia.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one or more suspects fled the scene before their arrival and remain at large.

The circumstances and motive for the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact San Jose police at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867 or may visit: Anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects may be eligible for a cash reward.

The fatal shooting marks San Jose's 28th homicide this year, police said.

Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed by deputies had long criminal history
Gory details emerge in murder of San Jose mother
Multiple homes on fire on Bethel Island, no injuries reported
Creating the right expectations in light of college admissions scandal
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
Nicole Kidman to speak at SF's PBWC conference
Here's why your allergies may be acting up lately
Show More
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
BART announces what caused massive morning power outage
7 On Your Side tax hotline now with Michael Finney
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
BART to replace busted escalators at downtown SF stations
More TOP STORIES News