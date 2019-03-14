SAN JOSE, Calif.

Police got a report around 5:15 a.m. of a person shot in the 3000 block of Van Sansul Avenue, according to police Officer Jose Garcia.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one or more suspects fled the scene before their arrival and remain at large.

The circumstances and motive for the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact San Jose police at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867 or may visit: Anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects may be eligible for a cash reward.

The fatal shooting marks San Jose's 28th homicide this year, police said.