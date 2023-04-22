$100K of jewelry stolen in armed robbery at Walnut Creek parking garage, police say

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Walnut Creek police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Friday night.

At around 10:21 P.M., the Walnut Creek Police Department responded to a call of the reported armed robbery at a parking garage on 1600 block of Mt. Diablo Blvd.

Police say a victim was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed of $100,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex watch.

The victim described the suspects to officers as three male adults who were wearing all dark clothing and carrying rifles.

Prior to officers arriving, the suspects fled in a grey sedan. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943- 5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.

