EXCLUSIVE: $178K of camera equipment stolen in armed robbery at store near SF's Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly $180,000 in merchandise was stolen from a camera shop in a lightning-fast armed robbery near San Francisco's Union Square.

Surveillance from the area shows four individuals get out of a gray sedan around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday near Bush and Grant Streets.

Images used in the police investigation show at least one suspect with a firearm entering the Leica store, which sells high-end camera equipment. You can see another holding a tool and a view of the smashed display cases. The timestamp on the surveillance video shows the suspects return to the sedan parked outside less than three minutes later.

Just days ago San Francisco Mayor London Breed and SFPD Chief Bill Scott assured the public of additional safety measures for the area. Just last year, the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square and other high-end retailers were targeted in high-profile smash-and-grab robberies.

Multiple sources tell ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim that in addition to the $178,000 in goods stolen, $20,000 in damages was also caused by the robbery. SFPD says anyone with additional information is asked to come forward by calling (415) 575-4444.

