Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden's visit to California

TUSTIN, Calif. -- A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin over the weekend, according to police.

The unnamed agent, who was off-duty, had his bag stolen Saturday night at about 9:30 p.m., according to the Tustin Police Department. The agent discharged his weapon during the incident, police said, however the suspect managed to get away. Police said it's unknown whether the suspect, or suspects, was injured.

"Officers have located some of the victim's belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated. There is no known threat to the public," according to a press release.

Tustin police are looking for a model 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35, they said, sharing a photo of the vehicle.

The Secret Service has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

President Joe Biden was in Southern California over the weekend for a glitzy campaign stop with former President Barack Obama and several high-profile celebrities, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel served as moderator for the discussion between Obama and his former vice president. The event raised a little over $30 million for Biden's reelection campaign, according to an official.

ABC News' Gabriella Abdul-Hakim contributed to this report.