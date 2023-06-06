  • Watch Now

Window for Oakland to keep A's open after NV legislative session ends without ballpark vote

ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt will have a sit-down interview with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Tuesday afternoon

ByCasey Pratt KGO logo
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 7:45PM
Window for Oakland to keep A's open after no Nevada ballpark vote
In a potentially devastating setback, the Nevada state legislature fails to take action on a bill to fund a new ballpark for the Oakland A's.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- What could have been a very dark day in the history of Oakland sports, turned into a bit of beaming optimism as Nevada's Legislative Session closed without a ballpark vote.

On Monday night, Nevada legislators had the chance to vote on a bill that could have brought Major League Baseball to Las Vegas.

They chose against it. Instead, focusing on their state budget and other priorities.

RELATED: Nevada lawmakers address plan for proposed A's ballpark in Las Vegas

Republican Governor Joe Lombardo has called for a special session, but the introduction of bills are determined by the Democratic lawmakers, who aren't prepared to push through a vote on an item that has over 70% disapproval from the public in Nevada.4

RELATED: Athletics release first renderings of proposed ballpark in Las Vegas

For now, the window of opportunity for Oakland to keep the A's has cracked open just a smidge. Oakland still has the structure of a deal in place to keep the A's, they just need the team's ownership to return to the table -- or sell the team.

ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt will have a sit-down interview with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Tuesday afternoon.

