Window for Oakland to keep A's open after NV legislative session ends without ballpark vote

In a potentially devastating setback, the Nevada state legislature fails to take action on a bill to fund a new ballpark for the Oakland A's.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- What could have been a very dark day in the history of Oakland sports, turned into a bit of beaming optimism as Nevada's Legislative Session closed without a ballpark vote.

On Monday night, Nevada legislators had the chance to vote on a bill that could have brought Major League Baseball to Las Vegas.

They chose against it. Instead, focusing on their state budget and other priorities.

Republican Governor Joe Lombardo has called for a special session, but the introduction of bills are determined by the Democratic lawmakers, who aren't prepared to push through a vote on an item that has over 70% disapproval from the public in Nevada.4

For now, the window of opportunity for Oakland to keep the A's has cracked open just a smidge. Oakland still has the structure of a deal in place to keep the A's, they just need the team's ownership to return to the table -- or sell the team.

ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt will have a sit-down interview with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Tuesday afternoon.

