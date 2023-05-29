WATCH LIVE: Nevada lawmakers address plan for proposed A's ballpark in Las Vegas

LIVE: A's give update on proposed ballpark in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KGO) -- It may be Memorial day, but Nevada lawmakers are working on Monday addressing the financing plan for a proposed A's Ballpark in Las Vegas.

A press conference will be held at the state Capital in Carson City where residents are getting their first in-person shot to chime in on the bill before a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance and the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

Senate Bill 509 would provide up to $380 million in public money to go toward a $1.5 billion ballpark.

The team released renderings of the ballpark on Friday.

The legislature has been taking public comment online all weekend.

Time is running out to vote on the plan. Nevada's legislature meets only every other year-- and this session ends a week from Monday.

