LIVE: Oakland mayor speaks after Athletics agree to purchase land near Las Vegas Strip

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland A's announced late Wednesday night they have entered a "binding purchase agreement" for land not far from the Las Vegas strip.

The team says the process to build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal has made "little forward progress for some time."

RELATED: Oakland Athletics sign binding agreement to purchase Las Vegas ballpark site, team says

The plan most recently passed through environmental review, but more details needed to be ironed out.

In a statement, the A's said: "We have made a strong and sincere effort to stay here. We recognize that this is very hard to hear. We are disappointed that we have been unable to achieve our shared vision of a waterfront ballpark."

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao also released a statement that reads, "It is clear to me that the A's have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas. I am not interested in continuing to play that game - the fans and our residents deserve better."

The mayor also said she will move forward to find alternative plans to redevelop Howard Terminal.

Thao is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to address the announcement. You can watch live in the video player above.

The A's lease at the Coliseum expires next year.

It's not clear if they will continue to play there while a new stadium is built.

RELATED: Appeals court panel says OK to Oakland A's Howard Terminal stadium environmental review

The A's have lease to play their games at the Coliseum until 2024.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao released the following statement:

"I am deeply disappointed that the A's have chosen not to negotiate with the City of Oakland as a true partner, in a way that respects the long relationship between the fans, the City and the team. The City has gone above and beyond in our attempts to arrive at mutually beneficial terms to keep the A's in Oakland. In the last three months, we've made significant strides to close the deal. Yet, it is clear to me that the A's have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas. I am not interested in continuing to play that game - the fans and our residents deserve better.

I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as a City, including securing a fully entitled site and over $375 million in new infrastructure investment that will benefit Oakland and its Port for generations to come. In a time of budget deficits, I refuse to compromise the safety and well-being of our residents. Given these realities, we are ceasing negotiations and moving forward on alternatives for the redevelopment of Howard Terminal."

Oakland Athletics' full statement:

"The A's have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a future ballpark in Las Vegas. We realize this is a difficult day for our Oakland fans and community. For more than 20 years, the A's have focused on securing a new home for the Club, and have invested unprecedented time and resources for the past six years to build a ballpark in Oakland. Even with support from fans, leaders at the city, county, and state level, and throughout the broader community, the process to build a new ballpark in Oakland has made little forward progress for some time. We have made a strong and sincere effort to stay here.

We recognize that this is very hard to hear. We are disappointed that we have been unable to achieve our shared vision of a waterfront ballpark. As we shift our focus to Vegas, we will continue to share details about next steps."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live