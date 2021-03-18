Suspect arrested in assault on 2 Asian seniors in San Francisco's Market Street, police say

Police have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Steven Jenkins.
Witnesses told officers that Jenkins was involved in a physical altercation in U.N. Plaza approximately 30 minutes prior to the assaults. Following the altercation at U.N. Plaza, Jenkins approached the 83-year-old male victim and assaulted him, police said.
A security guard nearby pursued Jenkins on foot, and as Jenkins was fleeing, he assaulted the 75-year-old female victim. The guard was able to detain Jenkins until officers arrived. Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
VIDEO: Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
Jenkins was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated, prior medical condition. Jenkins was later booked at San Francisco County Jail on two charges of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and two charges of elder abuse.
Police are investigating to determine if racial bias was a motivating factor in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Dion Lim will have the latest on recent attacks on Asian Americans starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Follow her updates on Twitter.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime