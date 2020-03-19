Coronavirus

Kids can watch astronauts reading stories from space while home from school due to COVID-19 pandemic

Kids, listen up! Are you looking for something that's totally out of this world while you're home from school? Here's your opportunity to watch astronauts reading stories from space.

Astronauts on various missions in space are reading popular books to kids on Earth. Books include, "Ada Lace, Take Me to Your Leader" and "Mousetronaut".

"We send children's books to the International Space Station. While in space, astronauts are videotaping themselves reading these books to the children of Earth," said the Global Space Education Foundation in a statement.

The foundation says the goal of Story Time from Space is to encourage reading among kids and to "provide families, educators & students with high quality STEM and Literacy programming that utilizes the excitement of space exploration."

Astronauts also perform science demonstrations.

Story Time from Space isn't a new project. It was started by educator Patricia Tribe and astronaut Alvin Drew, according to the nonprofit. The free program is now gaining more attention with millions of students home from school in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Parents of children! Now may be a good time to introduce you to @StoryTimeSpace. Astronauts on the Space Station read books and conduct science experiments for kids," tweeted STL Science Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhealthchildrenbooksschoolsnasacoronavirushomeastronautu.s. & worldspaceinternational space stationstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News