Lawsuit reveals second 93-year-old died from poisoning at San Mateo senior living facility

A lawsuit filed against Atria Park says that a second 93-year-old has died after being given dishwashing liquid instead of juice last month.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Through a lawsuit that's been filed against Atria Park, ABC7 has learned about the second death of a resident poisoned at the senior living facility in San Mateo.

Last month, at least three of the residents were given dishwashing liquid instead of juice. Ninety-three-year-old Trudy Maxwell died within days.

We now know that 93-year-old Peter Schroder, who was also given the dishwashing liquid, has died.

The latest records from California Department of Social Services confirm Atria Park in San Mateo has been investigated at least nine times by state officials since 2017.

The lawsuit filed against Atria Park says Schroeder liked cranberry juice and thought he was drinking it. However, it ended up being a highly toxic cleaner and disinfectant he drank.

The incident is under investigation, but facility officials say it was a mistake.

