SFPD, mother of 2006 cold case murder victim hope reward will bring new leads

13 minutes ago
San Francisco police and the mother Aubrey Abrakasa, a cold case murder victim, are seeking the public's help to find justice for her son.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police and the mother of a cold case murder victim are seeking the public's help to find justice for her son.

17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa Jr. was gunned down at the intersection of Grove and Baker Street in 2006.

His mother and law enforcement held a small gathering in hopes people with information of his death will come forward.

Since Aubrey's death, Paulette Brown has become an advocate for families of murdered victims.

"Our children existed. I want mothers and fathers to know, don't give up, said Paulette Brown, Aubrey's mother. "Don't give up on your children. I don't care what they did. No had the right to take their lives."

A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Aubrey's killer.

