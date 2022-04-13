Dozens of Marin Co. students test positive for COVID after school trip to DC

"We already have 20 cases in two schools, two school groups, and we know there are many more school groups that traveled to Washington, D.C. for their 8th-grade trip," said Marin County Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Lisa Santora.
The student trip is a Spring Break tradition that just resumed after a two-year pandemic pause.
Seventy-seven students traveled to Washington. 56 of them have tested positive since returning home, according to Marin County public health officials.
Everyone who's infected has mild symptoms or none at all.
Officials say their cases are consistent with the BA.2 omicron subvariant.
Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who is quarantined with COVID right now, spoke to ABC7 about the recent spike in cases in Washington, D.C.
"I think I got the variant that is very prevalent on the East Coast, which is 75% more contagious than what we've seen before," said Rep. Speier.
Speier says her symptoms are mild and her recovery is going well.
She says despite loosening COVID restrictions in the Bay Area, she's still urging everyone to wear a mask in public.
