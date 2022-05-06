Family & Parenting

Familiar list as 2021's most popular American baby names released

Olivia and Liam were one again America's most popular names for baby girls and boys in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration's annual list of top baby names, released on Friday.

Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years.

Once again parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity.

The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time.

The top 10 most popular girl names in 2021:


1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Charlotte
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Sophia
7. Isabella
8. Mia
9. Evelyn
10. Harper

The top 10 most popular boy names in 2020:


1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Elijah
5. James
6. William
7. Benjamin
8. Lucas
9. Henry
10. Theodore

For all of the top baby names of 2021, and to see where your name ranks, visit the Social Security website.

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

At the time of a child's birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child's Social Security card, thus making Social Security America's source for the most popular baby names.

Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends -- including the fastest rising boys and girls names in 2021.

The top 5 rising boy names in 2021:


1. Amiri
2. Eliam
3. Colter
4. Ozzy
5. Loyal

The top 5 rising girl names in 2021:


1. Raya
2. Wrenley
3. Angelique
4. Vida
5. Emberlynn
