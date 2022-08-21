Back-to-school events help connect kids with COVID-19 vaccines, recovery resources

Bay Area back-to-school events held in San Francisco and San Jose helped connect kids with COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic recovery resources.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As Bay Area students return to the classroom this month, public health officials want to make sure every student is protected. Weekend events were hosted in San Francisco and San Jose to connect kids with the vaccines and resources that they need in preparation for the new school year.

On Saturday, a back-to-school vaccination event was held in San Francisco.

"We got vaccinated today," said Katerina Kovalova.

Kovalova just got her two sons the vaccinations and immunizations required and suggested for San Francisco Public Health. Her family recently immigrated from Ukraine.

"It's important to have vaccinations to have children not so ill," said Kovalova.

A free back-to-school vaccination event was held at the new Southeast Family Health Center in the Bayview District, providing equitable access to all families.

"We know how hard the last two and a half years has been with COVID," said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco Public Health officer.

Philip says the pandemic likely delayed many parents from getting their kids protected from COVID-19 and other viruses and diseases.

"We know how important it is. We've seen COVID-19. We are hearing that polio has been detected on the east coast. So it's critically important kids are up to date on vaccinations," Philip said.

"That is something we're stressing -- for kids to get updated on all their vaccines -- because we see outbreaks routinely of mumps, measles, we want to make sure San Francisco is vaccinated," said Dr. Keith Seidel from the Southeast Family Health Center.

In the South Bay, others benefitted from a resource fair aimed at helping the community recover from the pandemic.

In San Jose, a COVID-19 recovery fair allowed hundreds of people to connect with resources and services from COVID test kits to mental health outreach.

"The pandemic has hit everybody in all corners of our city, we've been reaching out to those impacted by the pandemic," said Carlos Velazquez from San Jose's COVID-19 Task Force.

The Bay Area is moving forward out of the pandemic one healthy step at a time.

