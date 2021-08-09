back to school

Doctor shares 5-point COVID strategy for getting kids back to school safely

With one of the recommendations, Dr. Ashish Jha says there's just no excuse not to do it.
EMBED <>More Videos

Top doctor reveals 5-point plan to get kids in school safely

With COVID-19 cases increasing among children, and more school districts opening, many parents are asking what can be done to keep their kids safe.

Dr. Ashish Jha of the Brown University School of Public Health was on "Good Morning America" Monday to talk about his 5-point strategy to get students back to school safely.

1) Vaccines

Dr. Jha says vaccines should be mandated for all adults in school, with standard exceptions. He says schools should also consider mandating vaccines for children 12 and up, who can get it right now. He says vaccinating everyone who can get vaccinated protects children who can't get the shot right now.

2) Upgrade ventilation in schools

Dr. Jha says all schools should have already done this or should do it now.
On his Twitter feed, he says Congress gave billions of dollars to upgrade schools. He says improving ventilation can be as easy and inexpensive as having in-room portable air filters.

3) Masks

Dr. Jha says masks help. He adds higher quality masks, such as the KF94, should be considered in high transmission areas, saying they're cheap and widely available.

RELATED: What's the safest mask to wear?

4) Testing
Dr. Jha says we now have so much testing capability and capacity that there's no excuse not to do testing. He says once a week pooled testing is cheap and easy. Schools can also consider cheap rapid antigen tests.

5) Distancing

He says schools should avoid super crowded assembly halls, indoor concerts, any kind of super crowded event. Dr. Jha explains this will be critical over the next month or so as the delta variant peaks and then hopefully begins to go down.

READ: 5 Things to Know About the Delta Variant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessback to schoolface maskschoolsschoolcovid 19 vaccinestudent safetycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Massachusetts taps National Guard to help with bus driver shortage
COVID cases in kids reach alarming new heights
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News