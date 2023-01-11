Bay Area Rep. Barbara Lee tells colleagues she's running for Senate, source close to lawmaker says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A source close to East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee tells ABC7 she's told her fellow Democratic colleagues that she is running for Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat.

Lee's announcement also comes a day after Rep. Katie Porter announced a 2024 Senate bid for Feinstein's seat.

At 89, Feinstein is the oldest person serving in the Senate right now but she has not officially announced she will call it a career after this term ends. However, it is widely expected that she will not run for another six-year term next year.

If Feinstein were to retire, it would likely set off a crowded scramble for the high-profile Senate seat in the country's most populous state.

Other potential contenders include Rep. Adam Schiff, Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, a former longtime member of Congress.

Feinstein has filed 2024 reelection paperwork with the FEC but has faced criticism recently about her fitness for the job. She rejected those suggestions, telling CNN last year that she feels "absolutely" able to serve fully in her position, adding: "I think that's pretty obvious."

