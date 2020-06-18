Here's what getting a haircut was like on 1st day salons reopened in Contra Costa County

He had an impressive mane of dark curly hair that hadn't been cut in a while.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
It has been a very, very long time since I challenged a barber to take down that much hair.
Now when I go to the Main Event Barbershop it's for what I call the middle-age trim.
"So how you been Mr. E? You been okay?"
Owner Jeremy Carrier has been calling me Mr. E in his soft Louisiana drawl for more than a decade now - cutting my hair and my two sons'. It's the first day back behind the chair since mid March and Jeremy has mixed emotions.
"The barber shops, salons, nail salons, we feel like we've been forgotten about through this whole pandemic. But, definitely today - the first day back - we're nervous, we're excited, we're anxious" he said.
Anxious to see regular customers, like yours truly and to have an income again, since many of his barbers have families. I was anxious to see what was different.
First, clients and barbers have to wear masks. You have to remove a strap on one side when it gets in the way, but use your hand to hold it in place over nose and mouth. No magazines on the tables. They've been replaced by hand sanitizer. The barber chairs are six
feet apart. Ten feet between the chairs and benches. Since they take reservations, no crowding inside. Some barbers wear gloves, others don't.
Not much hair to cut anymore but my barber was back in business today for the first time in four months. pic.twitter.com/WDGp7kP71g— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) June 17, 2020
"I think its just easier to wash your hands before and after every client" Jeremy said.
And after about 15 minutes of trimming and talking, it's done. Short and sweet.
Jeremy is hitting the ground running. He'll probably give 30 or more cuts today.
