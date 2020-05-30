laws

Oakland-based Barnes Firm is working with clients and employees during COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Barnes Firm specializes in personal injury law.

Managing attorney, Landon Vivian, explained how they have adapted to working through COVID-19 to protect client interests.

Many have contacted them with concerns about having been exposed to the virus. They're going to look at what was done and what could have been reasonably done to prevent exposure from occurring.

Each county has different rules in place and they will look to show where their client came into contact with the person who exposed them to COVID-19.

Attorney Vivian advises not to wait when it comes to contacting a lawyer to advocate for your rights. They can also help with getting medical treatment to decrease disruption to cases.

To contact a personal injury lawyer, visit thebarnesfirm.com or call (800) 800-0000.

(The Midday Live segment was sponsored by The Barnes Firm.)
