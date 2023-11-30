  • Watch Now

BART service temporarily suspended due to person walking in tube, agency says

Bay City News
Thursday, November 30, 2023 1:51AM
SAN FRANCISCO -- A person reported on the tracks near the BART Embarcadero Station around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday has caused major delays in both directions, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Any travel through the Transbay Tube has stopped completely, BART said at 5:22 p.m. Riders are advised to choose alternate transportation to get to and from San Francisco and the East Bay.

As of 5:20 p.m., East Bay bound trains were being turned around at Embarcadero Station.

BART will update the public as more information is available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

