BART service temporarily suspended due to person walking in tube, agency says

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person reported on the tracks near the BART Embarcadero Station around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday has caused major delays in both directions, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Any travel through the Transbay Tube has stopped completely, BART said at 5:22 p.m. Riders are advised to choose alternate transportation to get to and from San Francisco and the East Bay.

As of 5:20 p.m., East Bay bound trains were being turned around at Embarcadero Station.

BART will update the public as more information is available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.