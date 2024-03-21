BART employees spent work shifts at home, costing agency thousands, investigation finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Investigators say three BART workers made a habit of showing up to work, clocking in and going right back home.

BART's inspector general has put out a new report that says these employees were getting paid their regular salary and overtime.

In one instance, a technician for the system's automatic fare collection system clocked in and didn't work the shift, for a total of 106 hours over 18 days last year.

That earned him more than $9,000 in falsely billed wages and benefits while not actually working.

He retired after investigators got BART police involved and is now facing criminal charges.

BART management is handling the other two.

