We're getting a first look at BART's new fare gates. The agency shared a photo on social media of the new prototype built to prevent fare evasion.

BART unveils prototype design for new fare gates, 1st set to be installed by end of year

The transit agency says it isn't the final design of the structure, and it's still a work in progress.

The fare gate prototypes are set to be installed in the West Oakland station by the end of the year.

