Orinda BART station closed after reports of person on the tracks, officials say

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- BART trains are not stopping at the Orinda station due to a person on the tracks, according to the transit agency.Officials say the station is currently closed and is being evacuated.There is also a 10-minute delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions.