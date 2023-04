The search is on for a suspect after two shootings outside and near the BART Fruitvale station.

Search underway for suspect after 2 shootings at Fruitvale BART station, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The search is on for a suspect after two shootings outside and near the BART Fruitvale station.

One of the shootings happened in a plaza by the station, and another at a bus stop at the station.

We don't have any word just yet on injuries.

BART service at Fruitvale was stopped but has resumed, per the agency.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live