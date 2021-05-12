BART reports highest ridership since start of pandemic, will add more trips

The agency is working to win even more riders back. Starting next month, the transit agency is adding more than two dozen weekday trips and 15 trips to Saturday service. All will use longer trains for social distancing. Then starting at the end of August, BART will extend service by three hours, until midnight and during the month of September.
BART also says it will cut fares to help boost ridership. For the month of September only, BART riders who use Clipper cards will get 50% off fares.
Related stories and videos:
- Public transit, commute issues surface as companies bring workers back to the office
- What will it take to get Bay Area commuters back on BART? ABC7's Phil Matier gets answers from GM
- Here's what Bay Area transit leaders are doing to prepare for return of San Francisco workers
- Job Hunting with Jobina: BART hiring crisis intervention specialists, transit ambassadors