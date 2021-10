BART reports highest ridership since start of pandemic, will add more trips

Last week BART recorded its highest ridership since March 2020. On Friday, April 7, the transit agency had 65,628 riders -- the highest weekday amount in over a year. Weekend service also saw its highest totals since the pandemic began with 40,216 riders on Saturday and 28,294 on Sunday.The agency is working to win even more riders back. Starting next month, the transit agency is adding more than two dozen weekday trips and 15 trips to Saturday service. All will use longer trains for social distancing. Then starting at the end of August, BART will extend service by three hours, until midnight and during the month of September.BART also says it will cut fares to help boost ridership. For the month of September only, BART riders who use Clipper cards will get 50% off fares.