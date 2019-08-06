BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new details about a stabbing at the Downtown Berkeley BART station.
RELATED: Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed at Berkeley BART station
The transit agency says there's surveillance video showing the victims arguing with the stabber moments before the attack.
A man stabbed another man and a woman on the BART escalator early Tuesday morning.
RELATED: Report shows violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years
The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
BART police are still searching for the suspect.
See more stories and videos related to BART.
BART says video shows victims arguing with suspect before stabbing at Berkeley station
BART
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News