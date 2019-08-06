BART

BART says video shows victims arguing with suspect before stabbing at Berkeley station

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new details about a stabbing at the Downtown Berkeley BART station.

RELATED: Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed at Berkeley BART station

The transit agency says there's surveillance video showing the victims arguing with the stabber moments before the attack.

A man stabbed another man and a woman on the BART escalator early Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Report shows violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years

The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

BART police are still searching for the suspect.

