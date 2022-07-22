Traffic

BART reports major delays in yellow line between Antioch, SFO directions

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART has reported major delays Friday morning for trains on its Antioch line because of problems in two different locations along the line.

The transit agency initially reported around 5:30 a.m. a power problem that was affecting service between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations, with County Connection buses providing mutual aid during the service disruption.



At about 5:50 a.m., BART officials said they were in the process of restoring normal service between the stations, but then 10 minutes after that reported a new problem, this one involving equipment in the Caldecott Tunnel between the Orinda and Rockridge stations.


BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said as of about 6:15 a.m. that there was no service between the two stations and that the agency was working to set up bus shuttles for riders.

