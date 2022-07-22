BART reports major delays in yellow line between Antioch, SFO directions

The transit agency initially reported around 5:30 a.m. a power problem that was affecting service between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations, with County Connection buses providing mutual aid during the service disruption.
There is a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to a power problem between North Concord and Pleasant Hill stations. Mutual aid is being provided by Contra County Connection between North Concord and Pleasant Hill on buses 11,14,15 and 17.— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 22, 2022
At about 5:50 a.m., BART officials said they were in the process of restoring normal service between the stations, but then 10 minutes after that reported a new problem, this one involving equipment in the Caldecott Tunnel between the Orinda and Rockridge stations.
BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to a power problem. We are in the process of restoring normal train service between North Concord and Pleasant Hill.— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 22, 2022
BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said as of about 6:15 a.m. that there was no service between the two stations and that the agency was working to set up bus shuttles for riders.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live